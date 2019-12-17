Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the refreshing Starbucks staff at Bashas they make drinks precisely and efficiently while keeping me laughing with their great early morning banter. Now if Basha's could only update the cash register so I don’t have to drive downtown to use my stars points.
Orchids to Bradley Chevrolet and sales professional Marc Goodson. Best car buying experience ever and we have had many. Thank you. E&C
Onions to me for not checking earlier what a huge salary a CEO makes before I donated to a charity that I had been donating to for years.
Orchids to Desert Rose Gifts! Not only did they beautifully gift bag my $6 purchase but they also suggested where I might find something they didn't stock. You exceeded my expectations!
Onions to the mile-line of cars blowing emissions into the air while waiting three hours to dump hazardous waste? Really? Need a better solution.
Orchids to the nice man in the red Dodge pick-up with a water heater in the back who took our household waste along with two other's waste so we would not have to wait in line for hours on Saturday. Such a kind thing to do for strangers!
Onions to the new building. Made all their money here in town and aren’t using a local builder. Pretty bad.
Orchids to Santa’s elves, Susan, and Linda at Walgreens. We are able to complete food baskets for 36 people because they order items we need. We appreciate the partnership we have with them. Their assistance is appreciated by our organization, Helping Hands (seniors helping other seniors).
Onions to USPS. Why is somebody marking a package with red labels "this side up" when you ignore them. Learn your business or quit.
Orchids to Teresa and Virginia from Meals on Wheels, they are the greatest! Love ya both!
Onions to the women who used the bathroom at the bar. If you are all afraid of sitting on the seat, be a man and lift the lid.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.