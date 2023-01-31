Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the people who are in favor of the traffic light at McCulloch and Jamaica boulevards. One hour in the morning for work and one hour when the schools get out is the only time it might be needed. The rest of the day it`s fine, and not not needed at all. Waste of money.
Onions to the onions that complain about construction in our city. What? Now that you’re here, we should stop building and growing? We should have stopped building before you got here. Don’t come here and try to change our town to California.
Onions to not halting new construction during a water shortage. Like requiring auto shut-off hose nozzles for washing your vehicles in the yard is going to really help?
Onions to Texas toast. Give me croutons any day.
Onions to Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the club. The drama queen who came here from over there is working somewhere else, not harassing the bartender she doesn’t like and trying to get other members to turn against her, too. When is this going to be stopped?
Onions to traffic lights at Jamaica and McCullough boulevards. They are expensive and time consuming. A roundabout is a much better idea and creates better traffic flow as long as we give education on how to utilize the system correctly.
Orchids to Dustin with TLC Appliance Repair. He is the most knowledgeable, friendly and efficient repair technician that I have seen for a long time. He went way above and beyond to make our old microwave run like new. On a scale from one to 10, I would give him a rating of 11.
Onions to not providing four-way stop instructions at all four-way stop intersections. Additional onions for not addressing the blinding illegal and/or out of adjustment headlights and light bars.
