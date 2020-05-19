Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the dogs at the dog park. They refused to let my dog sniff them, because he wasn’t wearing a mask. Social distancing seemed to be the word for the day.
Orchids to Bealls for the store re-opening.
Onions to people not wearing a mask or keeping their distance. Stop bringing your kids to run around and touch everything. Stay at home or at least show respect for the ones who are following the guidelines.
Orchids to La Vita Dolce. Great food, reasonably priced and wonderful staff. Thanks for making all those pizzas for us. Your hard work is appreciated.
Onions to Onioneers, complaining about people not wearing a face mask in public. It is a choice to wear the masks. They carry just as much virus as anything, probably more if you have the virus and they are not airtight. If you want to look like the Lone Ranger go for it. Leave the rest of us alone.
Orchids to Linda at Bashas’. Thank you for always having a smile (even with masks on). Thank you for keeping that rude woman away from me when we are supposed to be social distancing. Don’t want her nasty attitude to run off on me. Thank you!
Onions to the Crystal Beach Realtor. Client had a neighbor wanting property. I called the Realtor, he said he would just bow out of deal and not worry about any fee. One day later he called the senior client threatening to sue her if 6% commission was not paid.
Orchids to everyone worried about Herman. It’s very doubtful a “person” jumped the fence and took Herman. Think coyote, poor Herman.
Onions to the feed pretending to be a journalist and getting information wrong out to the public. Stop being nosy, nobody wants you, especially if you get the facts wrong. Let the real journalists do the reporting.
Onions to those who go out when they think they could be contagious and able to spread the virus to others. If you feel the need to wear a mask you should stay home.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.