Orchids to Keith for his monthly donated food to Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank. Over 700 pounds this month. We appreciate you so much. Thank you!
Onions to the bickering on tipping. I never hear about it in summer, only in the snowbird season when the penny pinchers arrive to split specials and see how far a northern dollar can go.
Orchids to K & J Landscape, Javier Serrano and his crew. They did an amazing job on our pavers, block wall, and palm tree and weed removal. We highly recommend them!
Onions to the onion about hiring a felon. These people made a mistake or became addicted. They did their time and are now trying to become better people. How do you think they can do that if they can't get a job to support themselves? Good way for them to be homeless or back to their lawless ways!
Orchids to Lake Havasu Family Eyecare. When I took my glasses in because one of the nose pieces had broken, they quickly replaced it, then checked the fit and adjusted it…at no cost!
Onions to having to pay to get into Sand, Water and RV show! Shouldn't you be paying me to view what you have to sell?
Orchids to those that look at the good in those around them. Those who carry a positive view. Those who see vibrant colors in the dark. I applaud you. I walk, I ride in my ranger and take in all of the good that nature has to give. For that, I am blessed. Ranger Terry
Onions to the sickening sewer smell on Park Terrace Avenue and surrounding areas. Barf!
Orchids to All the doctors and nursing personnel at HRMC for their fine work helping me get through a tough week end.. The second floor Nurse's were all spectacular, kind and efficient.. Great hospital! Old Bill
Onions to the onion about nine law enforcement vehicles traveling north on 95, with lights and sirens. That's a "Code 3" response to a critical event. Whatever they were responding to, it's important enough to clear traffic in order to safely and quickly get to the call.
Orchids to Charlene and all the ladies at Maurice, every time I go in I feel welcomed, no pressure. Charlene you have a great personality, I always enjoy your laughter. Thank you...
