Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Arizona Events & Equipment/Party Express for the gift of tables and linens, to College Street Brewhouse and Pub for providing appetizers and Tim Cullen for providing the music for the Hospice of Havasu Fundraiser hosted by Bob Espy of Edward Jones. Big Thanks to Bob Espy and Joni for hosting!
Onions to the porch dweller who doesn't like the Island motorcycle races. Instead of moving the races, why don't you move back to California?
Orchids to the McDonald’s on Swanson for staying so clean with fast friendly service and getting our made to orders right and fresh every time!
Onions to a person claiming to be very sick. If you really hate it here then be a man and give your mean wife an ultimatum sell your house. Don't want to hear you're sick again!
Orchids to Mark Gherman with Reality One. He worked hard to find us the perfect home and make sure the whole process went smoothly. Professional and knowledgeable. We love our home! A Wheeler
Onions to Lake Havasu City for not installing sidewalks and curbs when they had the chance during the sewer project. Now every time there is a decent rain there is dirt, rocks, and sometimes boulders on our streets. Don’t tell me it was a cost savings issue either!
Orchids to Air Control Home Services for a fantastic job on installing a new heat pump, new insulation, duct clean and seal, plus fix a leaky pipe. Thanks to John, Adam, Adriel, Chris, Joe and Jose.
Onions to the therapy place with the essential oil diffuser spraying gross MLM junk at unwilling patients as they are trying to sign in. That stuff aggravates my asthma and gives me a headache every visit!
Orchids to fixing the green eyesore buildings on upper McCulloch, they are looking great. Now if you could get the rainbow buiding farther down on the same side to update, McCulloch could be proud once again.
Onions to the city for not attending to the tree at the corner of North Palo Verde and Avalon. Travelling west on Palo Verde the stop sign is not visible until too late. A few branches trimmed occasionally would solve the problem. I know of a few accidents already at that location.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
