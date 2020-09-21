Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the health professional and their husband who walked into the grocery without masks; great example you are. I won’t be going to see you anymore and so will a lot of other patients. Pass the word-stick to your beauty creams they help you when you have covid-19.
Orchids to Larry and Curtis of Above All Tile and Stone for your professional installation of our new backsplash. Beautiful!
Orchids to the local cinemas; both have opened and are following social distancing practices. We have gone the last two weekends and found ourselves the only ones in the theater during each movie. We need to support our cinemas. Great way to escape the crowded waterways.
Onions to the photo of our governor in the newspapers. Looks like he is trying to figure out what is going on. Maybe he should have an aide tell him what is going on before his picture is taken.
Onions on terminating me without a two weeks’ notice. To label me a thief cut deep. I told you I merely borrowed the money. Plans were to return it as soon as my stimulus check came in. Not only did you lose a trusted employee, but I will never buy from your store again. Blame it on covid-19. Not me!
Onions to the online commenter’s daily vile posts insulting everyone he disagrees with. Get a life.
Onions to the VA, for letting power hungry “acting” bosses who have been heard admitting they’re only in it for the money, a good way to run off good employees who care about the veterans. Good job, VA, you did it again ran off another good employee with your choices.
Orchids to office manager Dayle Roth at the Lake Havasu Veteran’s Center for his five year mission while there to take care of veterans. A combat veteran himself, he always puts other veteran’s needs ahead of his own. Thank you for your selfless service to the community of Lake Havasu City. You will be missed.
Orchids to Caring Hearts, Christie and Kathy, who took care of our mom starting in 2019 and helped transition her to assisted living last week. We are so grateful and thankful for all of your help. We could not have done it without you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.