Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Paws and Claws. Thank you for seeing Supercat so quickly and for getting Lulu in quickly too. Dr. Stacy and the staff have all been wonderful.
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to Paws and Claws. Thank you for seeing Supercat so quickly and for getting Lulu in quickly too. Dr. Stacy and the staff have all been wonderful.
Orchids to Cynthia in the Safeway meat and fish department. Her knowledge of product and availability is unprecedented. Always with a smile, helpful, courteous, and providing top-notch customer service. Thank you for all you do for us.
Orchids to the residents and businesses that turn off the sprinklers when it rains.
Onions to those who do not conserve water during this severe drought.
Orchids to the Daybreakers Lions Club for providing the dog waste bags at the Lion’s Dog Park on the Island. Also, to those whose donations for using the park go to the purchasing of these doggie bags.
Orchids to the staff at Anytime Fitness. You guys are the best! I enrolled fast and got a great deal. I love exercising with a view of the lake on the second floor, too!
Orchids to A-1 Vending. You are the best! You always provide the freshest snacks and the best customer service. Thank you!
Onions to owner of the brown pitbull in my neighborhood who wonders frequently down the street without the owner. Your dog is too sweet for it to get out and risk getting hit by a car. Please secure your fence or gate so your dog stays safe!
Onions to paying $4.50 for a fancy cup of coffee. I’ll stick to my black arabica bean at a reasonable cost, thank you.
Onions to restaurants that force a specific tip amount through their software. I will tell you what I want to tip, not the other way around.
Orchids to the person who stopped to helped me when I broke down last Friday. Thanks to you, I was able to hobble to a mechanic.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
