Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the “Pharaoh” in the comment section. You use emojis like hieroglyphics and believe yourself a God among men. You blow your own horn too much, hiding behind your golden mask.
Onions to all of you who voted for “anybody but Trump”. How are you feeling now about what is happening to our country? Hope you still think your choice was the best.
Orchids to those helping Arizona to soon reach the milestone of 1 million covid-19 cases. What an awesome achievement to have over 30% of the state infected. We’re gonna be so proud when we hit it.
Orchids to our sweet and attentive server, Jennifer. After several less than stellar visits last year at Black Bear, the good food and service today was a wonderful surprise!
Orchids to Cindy Nelson who is the Safeway Drive and Go store clerk. She provides an excellent service by picking out quality and economical groceries. She goes that extra mile for her customers and is the reason why we shop at Safeway.
Orchids to Eric (Palms “R” Us) and his crew, Bret and Lindsey. They unloaded our 20 foot U-haul truck in record time. They arrived when they said they would and they were professional and friendly. They accomplished this task with ease, and saved myself and my husband from many sore muscles. Thank you.
Orchids to the Bradley Chevrolet staff, Michelle, Diane, Andrew and TJ. They were friendly, efficient and knowledgeable in their work. Thank you for a job well done. You are all appreciated. Thanks, Cyndy.
Orchids to Mitchell at Nissan dealership. He was so helpful explaining
the buttons on our Rogue. He also called us to make sure everything
was going O.K. Would recommend you visit him to get a vehicle.
Orchids to Enterprise for rental cars. Staff are friendly and always helpful.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
