Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my sister, Carol, for looking after me for 68 years. She did it out of love, as she has for so many of those around her. We have, (I hope) to have her on our side and the wind upon our backs, to go forward. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the oldest drug store in Havasu. Have you ever not stood in line to drop off a prescription, or waited for 30 minutes or more to pick one up? I am changing stores so I don't have to waste so much of my time.
Orchids to the young woman who found my parts package on the highway on Wednesday. She took the time to retrieve it and return it to Havasu Auto Body! I so appreciate that you took the time to do that. So sorry I didn't get your name. Barbara Vetter
Onions to the city for very poor planning. This past Saturday was bring hazardous materials to Maintenance Yard on London Bridge. It was only open from 8 a.m. to noon! The line waiting was over a mile long! Why only one day, and only for four hours?
Orchids to women with will power for another spectacular evening at our annual Christmas tree event! Having fun and raising money to give women in Lake Havasu a hand up! Thank you to all who work so hard all year to bring this event to our community. Proud member of WWW, Barbara Vetter
Onions to people that go to work sick, or bring sick children to work, when they work with the public. Seriously? That is wrong on so many levels! This is the flu season and a child or adult with a cold or flu should not be at work spreading it around.
Orchids to Juan and staff at Red Robin for diligently tracking down the owner of the phone left there on Thursday. Your kindness settled nerves and prevented a challenge at such a busy time of year. Merry Christmas!
Onions to the so-called Ranger. Just ask the woman you're so smitten with at Walgreen's for a date, and leave the rest of us out of your wooing attempts.
Orchids to Pro Therapy. They have a staff of top notch Physical Therapists, assistants, and office staff! I received high quality care. They are knowledgeable and thorough. My first experience with physical therapy, and I'm satisfied with the results. J. Somerville
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
