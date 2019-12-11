Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Ashley at “the New Smiths.” You were working the ‘self-checkout’ and you might as well have been standing next to me for all my problems. Thanks much, G.
Onions to the low or no tippers. Until you work in food/service, you will never understand the level of stupidity that exists in the world.
Orchids to Doreen and Jackie at Bridge Travel! You make travel fun! You go above and beyond and we Thank You! Paul and Lori
Onions to people who say hurtful things. So many sound like school bullies.
Orchids to Flagstone Yard. They were very willing and able to help us with our request for two large boulders to be installed in our yard. This company went out of its way to help. If you are in need of flagstone or rocks, go to Flagstone Yard. You will be happy too.
Onions to the person who is against memorials. You probably haven't lost someone close to you. I lost my son and having a memorial for him not only keeps his memory alive it helps me get through the day. Don’t judge unless you've been there. Cheryl Kerber
Orchids to Havasu Lanes Bowling, Jersey Mikes, Culvers, Yogurt Paradise, Scoops Ice Cream, KFC, In-N-Out Burger and Jack In The Box, for donating to the Catholic Daughters for the teens at St. Vincent de Paul. God bless you all!
Onions to the trash that camp in the desert. You make our town look as trashy as you.
Orchids to Evelyn in the ER for your kind, considerate and professional care.
Onions to the black Chevy Silverado in Walmart parking lot. You left a very nervous small dog that was constantly barking while you were gone. So mean. Leave it home next time where it feels safe.
Orchids to all who keep our city beautiful. Let's all go outside our house and sweep rock debris off the street after a rain. We can save taxpayer money as well as save our tires. We are a friendly city who help others. Let's remember why everyone moved here and keep our city beautiful!
