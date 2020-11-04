Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the guy in the gray Avalon with severe road rage. You were right on my tail almost pushing me but I had nowhere to go. When the right lane came free you went around me very fast, real close and them cut into left lane almost taking my right bumper. You need anger management for road rage.
Orchids galore to our friend James from Air Control. The company is there when needed, and James leads the way with seasonal equipment checks and honest explanations. It’s been a pleasure working with him all these years. You can tell he’s a true journeyman. Thanks you James. Dan/Cathy on El Dorado.
Orchids to Desert Hills Fire Department. I needed help replacing smoke detector batters and neon high ceiling light bulbs a crew was out in no time and took care of it, hats off to first responders.
Orchids to Liz at Rosati’s for her attentiveness and constant clearing of dishes and glasses. Best server ever!
Onions to whomever is watering the grass next to the old K-Mart. It is watering every time we go by and running over the sidewalk. Glad I am not paying that water bill. Orchids to the green grass however!
Orchids to Bret and his crew. They came out to hook up some new electronics and tune up my computer while they were here! Best money I’ve spent, every year or so the i need Whiz Kids to come out on do some tech work that would’ have taken me hours & hours of frustration to get thru. DD.
Orchids to Dynamic carpet cleaners Matt and Chase. Fabulous job, carpet feels and looks like new. Two caring, meticulous workers. We appreciate the job you did, thanks. BH
Onions to the LA Dodger player, who after testing positive for covid-19 disregarded protocol by celebrating on the field. And to the Dodgers this wasn’t a real season, so that’s not a real World Series title.
Orchids to the maintenance crew at Lake Havasu Golf Club for assisting me when I experienced a flat tire on my golf cart. You are the best and I truly appreciate your kindness. Thank you. NR
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Welcome to the discussion.
