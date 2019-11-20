Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Rebel Barbeque for good food & to Savanah for great service and remembering our names!
Onions to all the fuss about tipping. Employers need to pay a realistic wage and not depend on the charity of customers to subsidize their bottom line.
Orchids to Adriel Air Control plumbing technician. He was very thorough checking for any issues. He took pictures and explained as he went. He repaired all problems that day. Thank you.
Onions to the Onion about the smoking club. There are clubs in town that are none smoking. All of the public places are nonsmoking. Try practicing live and let live, instead of trying to make everything your way.
Orchids to Emily at the Verizon store at State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City. She was able to get a flip phone off the shelf for my husband who was told these phones were no longer available. Thank you Emily.
Onions to USPS for rude customer service when you call them with a complaint. When you have a problem you can pick up your mail in the post office.
Orchids to Kmart for all the years they have been in Lake Havasu City. A lot of folks would like to see a Target here to replace that store since it is similar.
Onions to the dirt bag that stole my "Go Away" door mat. Return it and I'll remove the curse I put on you.
Orchids to Robert at AT&T for helping me on the last important part of getting my phone to work.You guys over there are all awesome fixers. Your boss should be happy he has guys that can figure out a problem without breaking a sweat. I will try and not lose my phone again. Gayle
Onions to new business open under the premise of "soft opening." Your restaurant needs major improvements. Staff did what they could. The food was greasy, wait time took 30 minutes to take order, over one hour to receive food, and condiments were never offered.
Orchids to Lee from AAA. He knows my truck well and had it on the truck quick. He is an asset to his company and I really appreciated his coming and helping me. Gayle
Onions to the local post office and carrier. Sent priority mail which had tracking delivered to wrong address. Literally had to scan it before putting it in mailbox. Still could not do the job right. I'll use FedEx from now on!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.