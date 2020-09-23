Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Terrible Herbst gas station in town. Clerk would not let people in the store without a mask. Good for him-first time we saw a business enforce this rule. We need to keep this virus under control.
Onions to the flat-earthers who are refusing to wear masks. I’m sure you will insist that your doctors and nurses will not wear them the next time you have surgery.
Onions to the lady at the restaurant wearing a ton of perfume. We had to move to the dining room as your odor made us nauseous. Our out-of-town guest missed a great show because you stank to high heaven. Any more than one spray is too much.
Onions to the never ending complainers about the club. First of all we are a loyal order; we are trying after operating at a loss and we are hanging on even with the charity debacle. News flash, we operate on money so help us bring in members. Stop running them off, we need new and old to help.
Orchids to Kayla at Tractor Supply. She had excellent customer service and went above and beyond to meet our needs with an order. Keep up the good work! We will definitely shop there more because of her.
Onions to my postal carrier. I’m sorry you missed the class about putting the red flag down when you remove outgoing mail. If you asked, maybe they will have a make-up class. I promise it doesn’t hurt.
Orchids to Lisa Roman, LHUSD board president, for doing an outstanding job. The vast majority of parents fully support you and the job that you are doing. You truly have the district’s best interests at heart and the district is lucky to have you.
Onion to whomever for not enforcing vehicle parking codes. Automobiles, RVs, boats, trailers, trucks, and junk vehicles litter our city streets. They are a hazard. Our city is looking more like a third world dump! Shame on you!
Orchids to Jan with Western Alarm for giving exceptional service!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
