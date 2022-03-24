Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Alvarado for keeping my migraines under control. Thank you to the entire staff. Professional, friendly, and wonderful.
Orchids to Aaron and Mary at Deluxe Shoe and Boot Repair. My boots look brand new. I can’t thank you enough.
Orchids to GraceArts Live! They’ve really outdone themselves this season and I can’t wait for “The King and I”.
Onions to the drive through for the coffee place on Swanson and Lake Havasu Blvd. I just about rear-ended a car there going around the corner. Can’t something be done about this? Too many cars waiting for their lattes in the middle of traffic!
Onions to the cost of flowers these days! I know the cost of everything seems to be going up but I was floored what a simple rose bouquet cost just as nice gesture for my mom in the nursing home.
Orchids to A1Vending and Sheryl! Thank you for letting us buy your cokes by the case. We really miss your vending machine, current machine just isn’t cutting it.
Orchids to Brian Francis and the team at Kitchen and Bath Concept. I had an important deadline and they worked extremely hard to meet it. I am over the moon happy with my beautiful kitchen and can’t wait to show it off. Thank you!
Onions to the best barber in Lake Havasu City retiring. No one will be able to cut my hair like you do and I will miss the conversation also. I have been going to Jerry Jackson for over 20 years and will miss him and I know many others will also. So, Jerry, congrats on your retirement and I know that it was time to hang up the clippers. A loyal and long time customer.
Orchids to my new internet provider. I have been with Wirefree Communications for over one month and have had no internet outages which, unlike my previous provider, outages were daily. Better yet, Wirefree Communication is half the cost of my previous internet provider.
Orchids to Michael Brewer and his crew with Desert Palm Construction, LLC. Prompt, no additional costs over estimate, perfect cleanup, and such polite guys. We are so pleased with the results. What a great owner and crew. Jack and Betty.
Onions to the man dining with a group who demanded his pie, sold for charity, be heated. When the volunteer said she couldn’t go in the kitchen, he yelled “then no one at this table will buy pie!”
Orchids to Lisa of Shoreline Plumbing for working me into her busy schedule. Orchids to Dan for completing a problem filled job. Onions to me for poor planning.
Orchids to Edgar’s Landscaping! They have reshaped our back yard and we couldn’t be happier. They are creative, efficient and easy to work with. Edgar is a treat to deal with. Very reasonable prices and great work!
Onions to the club. Bad food, bad company and snipey cliques galore! I thought I could join to meet winter visitors like myself, but I guess I’m not from the right state. Got ignored all night. Very rude. I’d heard you have that reputation, I should have listened. I’ll be taking my membership elsewhere.
Orchids to Anytime Fitness! Great equipment and always clean. Customer service is never great in gyms, but you were the exception. Thank you!
Orchids to Hulu! I had no idea Hulu had everything I enjoy watching on satellite TV, at half the cost. I only wish the no commercials option actually meant no commercials. Today, I cut off my satellite TV.
Orchids to Tom Brady un-retiring! Is it true?
Orchids to the hard work our first responders perform. We are very grateful to you.
