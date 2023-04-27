Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the loss of the City of Lake Havasu. This city used to be a wonderful place to live and enjoy life. Now, it is overrun with tourists and people who don’t care about this wonderful place. Make money is their only concern. What will happen when the water is gone?
Onions to me for providing bad contact information to the nice lady in the silver car with a cracked front grill after an incident on Monday. I have posted my correct contact info on the Havasu Community Facebook page. So sorry!
Onions to businesses that fail to show up when promised and don’t return phone calls. All we hear and read is support local business. Really?
Orchids to Taylor and Son Locksmith. After the first company failed to show up for a lockout, Taylor was there when promised. Great service. They are friendly and I recommend them.
Orchids to Byrd’s Mobile RV & Marine. They found the problem with my RV five minutes after arrival when two other places had no idea what was wrong. Friendly service. I highly recommend.
Orchids to all of Eloise’s clients, thank you all for all your thoughts and prayers for Tom and myself. Your kindness is everything. Each day we grow stronger because of all of you. Love and God bless. Vicki
Orchids to Lady Di’s flower shop. My husband sent me flowers for my birthday and the whole arrangement was fine except the roses, I called to report they did not open and drooped from the beginning. They sent another replacement arrangement to replace it. Great customer service and flowers.
Onions to the Lodge. The dining room closed early last Friday night. We have never seen such a turnover in staff. So many changes over the last year and none for the better. I hope the new officers can fix things.
Orchids to Officer McFarland here in Lake Havasu City for enlightening me to all of the
hacking designed to target senior citizens. The pamphlet he gave me should be read by every senior citizen.
Onions to people that think it is ok to talk on their phone in public on speaker. Trust me, we don’t want to hear your voice or your conversation. Try to be considerate and not a jerk!
