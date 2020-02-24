Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mr. Thomas for getting it right! Glad to hear him state the facts.
It’s a wonderful idea to have the biker show here,’Play Like You Mean It’. Main Street would have an invasion and a megaprofit. Raven
Orchids to our politicians for finally getting the message to Phoenix that our rural highways are in absolutely terrible condition. It’s especially bad from I-40 to SARA Park with some small areas that are OK. Now if only they put an urgent clause to the work.
Onions to the two guys that stole our firewood on Sand Dab. We caught you on camera. Will give tape to police. Shame on you!
Orchids to the folks who realize an abortion is about two humans. Not just a women’s body and her choices. It’s not like losing a few pounds. Where was that sound decision making skill at the conception?
Onions to the old man who iced Valentine’s day.It’s obvious the years have caught up to you and your tavern stool must be gratifying for you and your mole. The cat was just let out the bag by your behavior. Talking about others is obviously all you have left.
Orchids to Jim you’re my hero. Making up a fake narrative is exactly what we talked about and it worked, even though you’re barely able to think clearly and spend hours staring death in face while sipping away your hopes and dreams. The plan devised by us worked. Just to be safe stop, the gambling.
Onions to the breakfast crew waitress girls. The short blond paid for all the drinks and didn’t tip the bartender. You are a walking hypocrite and have always been a horrible tipper. Karma.
Orchids to the lady in the white van giving out free eggs in Desert Hills. Thank you so much!
Orchids to Jim Cruz and his team of mechanics at Anderson Chrysler/Dodge who found and corrected my air conditioning problem which has plagued me for more than eight years. Thank you. Jim Cruz
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
