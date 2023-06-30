Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Greg’s Trimmings for a great job trimming our mesquite tree.
He also did a nice job of cleaning up. I highly recommend this service.
Orchids to Jennifer C, service advisor, with Anderson Toyota. After a major service was done on my truck, I heard an unfamiliar noise. She got me right back in and we found it, and it was not a result of the service, but she had it corrected immediately anyway at no charge. Trustworthy and honest. K. Young
Orchids to the incredible showing for the fundraiser at the Pour House last Sunday. We raised double of what we were hoping for to help a great local family in need. Lake Havasu City citizens never disappoint when it comes to generosity. Thanks to all who showed up.
Orchids to Kelly and Noel at Anytime Fitness for keeping the gym in tip top shape and for helping with the parking lot. Because there’s limited parking for all the members, at times, they need to attend to help park in between lines! You both do an awesome job!
Orchids to First Class RV and Marine. When our plumbing fixtures broke in our recreational vehicle, I got a hold of First Class RV and they were able to fix the problem within a couple of hours. I am very grateful to them and the great service they provided. Thank you!
Orchids to Ashley Furniture! We were able to find the perfect dining room table at a great price. I was surprised by the variety they had on display and a little disappointed that I had to wait for it to come in, but all in all it was a great experience and the staff was very nice and helpful.
Orchards to Miracle Ears. Their product actually works and their staff and technicians are awesome.
Onions to restaurants still charging outrageous prices and using the same tired excuses as to why. If it isn’t supply chain, it’s inflation. Is there any cost of business that can’t be burdened onto the shoulder of the consumer?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
