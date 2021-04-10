Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to man asking which arm I preferred to get my shot. Did you not notice my left arm’s prosthetic? At first I thought you were joking, but when no smile appeared I realized you weren’t. I should’ve said left. It would’ve been interesting watching you try to push a needle through hardened nylon.
Orchids to James, a young checker’s helper at Smith’s. He was hustling somewhere when I stopped him and asked the location of a product I needed. He stopped what he was doing, gave me 100% of his attention and provided me with the information in a very professional, but friendly, way. Thanks, James, for renewing my faith in “the younger generation.”
Orchids to Mike at River Cut and Core Incorporated. His concrete saw saved me several hours over my using a jack hammer in demolishing a concrete step. Enjoyed working with him!
Onions to the building department for allowing metal buildings in residential neighborhoods. The whole city now looks like storage facilities.
Onions to irate mother in the store. I politely suggested that you fetch your kids before they got hurt running in the aisles. I did say please before fetch. For you to bark back at me like that suggests you’re the problem. Perhaps your hubby needs to keep a shorter leash on you. I feel for him!
Orchids to Victor and Taschia of Kitchen Tune-up. My cabinets are beautiful. Thank you so much.
Onions to the person ahead of me at the stoplight who tossed out a cigarette. Orchids to the person in the car beside me that jumped out, picked up the cigarette and gave a tongue lashing to the culprit. Stoplight entertainment at its best!
Onions to the construction crew using our driveway. You can’t avoid those stakes, or even a darned newspaper! Y’all need a fleet of Mini-coopers. You “he-men” sure can’t drive those big old pick-ups!
Orchids to Officer Chalfant for taking my report on the suspicious subjects.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
