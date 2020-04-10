Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the most amazing owner and food sales for supplying “care packages” to their restaurant staff. Mr. and Mrs. B. Blessings to you!
Onions to golf courses staying open. This not an essential business. Patrons are not practicing social distancing. I am still seeing two people in golf carts. Either practice social distancing or close to protect the people.
Onions to whining about the November election. For heaven’s sake folks. That’s seven months away! Is there anyone who plans on “social distancing” for seven more months? I doubt it!
Orchids to our mayor. The sensible voice of reason in our strange world.
Onions to boat owners who ignore the no mooring signs in our Channel. The rules apply to everyone! Get the police out there to issue some big fat tickets, the city needs the revenue!
Orchids to the newly divorced woman whose ex “relocated” food from her freezer as part of his move-out. Be glad he didn’t take the ice trays like my ex-wife did!
Onions to everyone who voted to increase Arizona’s minimum wage. When coronavirus is finally over, all these Arizona businesses will hire fewer people due to the higher wage costs. Basic economics. Study some before you vote.
Orchids to the all anti-socialist people, standing in line waiting for their stimulus bailout checks.
Onions to the greedy people who will receive $1,200 and don’t really need it. I, for one, would rather give it back.
Orchids to our local restaurants. Let’s not forget to support them. We ordered curbside service from Jersey’s Grill. Drove up to the curb at six o’clock and within five minutes our food was delivered to the car. Food was delicious and hot as ordered. Thank you, Sandi.
Onions to the uninformed onion about your essential grocery store workers hoarding toilet paper. You ignorance is only surpassed by your laziness to get out and buy it. Employees are limited to the same rules as you. Your grocery workers are your saviors. Bozo.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
