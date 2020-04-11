Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the guy that crashed his 1960s red pickup truck on the highway a couple months back. Come get your hood that you left sitting next to my Dumpster. Not cool.
Orchids to Staples. Absolutely fabulous customer service with all of us who have been laid off. You have helped us all with our computers, fax machines, and copy machines. Thank you for your help with everything that our community needs to get unemployment filed. I could not have done it without you.
Onions to people who ask me when I go shopping to get them toilet paper. You are allowed one or two, I have my own family to take care of. Get out there and get your own.
Orchids to Mike Bradley for his page in the local media. That is exactly the warm feeling I have when I am in the service department periodically. You guys are amazing!
Orchids to the UPS man that delivered my package yesterday. He reminded me to dispose of the package and wash my hands after opening. Great customer service.
Onions to so many luxury car ads on TV. I know the first thing I think of during a pandemic is buying a BMW, Lexus, and let us not forget the Jaguar. The best way to get to the hospital in style is to get on your ventilator that isn’t there. Word of the day sarcasm. But sadly true.
Orchids to Zeeman’s Gunworks your knowledge and great service have helped me with my new hobby reloading ammunition. Keeping me busy during the quarantine.
Onions to the uneducated saying grocery store workers are hoarding. The fact is they are not and are working harder to keep the stores stocked while putting themselves in harm’s way along with their families. It’s actually been harder for this essential worker. So next time you are roasting a chicken give thanks to them.
Orchids to all the tireless volunteers risking their lives for us in this time of unprecedented crisis. You truly are the salt of the earth to give freely of your time, heart, and soul.
Onions to the lady who opened her car door in the Walgreen’s parking lot without looking and smashed into my hand. I now have a huge blood blister. You didn’t even say you were sorry. Shame on you!
Orchids to HRMC surgery center! I had a procedure done and every person I encountered there was wonderful, from the front desk to the nurse who discharged me. Thank you!
Orchids to a very fine person who was willing to help. He got our car started. It’s nice to know there are people like him out there. Thank you.
Onions to vacation rentals. Give us a break!
Orchids to River Valley Hospice of Lake Havasu. Thank you for your fantastic care of my husband for the past six months. Professional, caring, top notch nursing staff day and night. Quick response, always pleasant.
Onions to the Lake Havasu accepting all the chip seal streets. What a bunch of sheep who got a raise for making streets that looked horrible to begin with look worse and a complete mess. Unbelievable!
Orchids to my mom for being so positive, humorous and upbeat at 95. You are my inspiration daily.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
