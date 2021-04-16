Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Tire Man! Really prompt service on my tire repair and very friendly personnel. Definitely will use them again for all my tire needs.
Orchids to Sage RN that took such good care of me, at the hospital on April 13, Susie in the CAT scan, and the PA. Sorry I didn’t get your name, Dr. Gleason, all were wonderful to me, Thank you.
Orchids to Lake View Window Coverings. Bill and Joshua were prompt, efficient and provided great customer service. LI
Orchids to JBS-Air. Showed up on time. Charged very little. Knows his trade. Friendly too. Best AC experience. He’s the new kid on the block. Call him before he gets really busy.
Orchids to A+ mail and Biz Center in the Safeway center has been on top of all my shipping/notary for the last seven years. Thanks CJ and Terry
Orchids to Linda at H&R Block. Always a pleasure having my taxes done by you. Thanks for all that you do!
Orchids to Melissa at NFP Insurance. Always there for me when I need you the most. Thanks again for all you do! Debbie
Orchid to the beautiful bike path from south to north side along State Route 95. Onion to not finishing the bike path up to the mall so people wouldn’t have to worry about getting hit by a car when they ride a bike or walk to the mall. (It would be so nice if the city finished the job)
Orchids to Linda at Smith’s Food and Drug. She helped us through the application process and it was a real pleasurable experience. She is a real asset to Smiths’. Looking forward to seeing her again.
Orchids to the comment supporting the old Vet Center staff. I don’t know who’s running things now but improvements need to be made. Our veterans’ mental health should be a priority in this community. Not about numbers, it’s about helping people who served our country.
Onions to the litter at Mesquite Bay. Can’t the city provide a trash can for the slobs who won’t carry out their garbage?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.