Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the “responsible recreational shooters.” They drove away from homes to set up their targets and even laid a tarp down to catch all their shells. Upon leaving cleaned up targets and shells without leaving a trace they were there. Please share the method of these shooters.
Onion to the toilet paper ad on the television. Instead of stupid ads, put in a new assembly line to increase production. Seeing your paper on store shelves is the best ad you can buy.
Orchids to the front desk receptionist at Anderson Dodge. Her beautiful and constant smile and willingness to help makes entering their building a pleasure. The company must be proud to have her.
Onions to the visiting Chicago couple who should go immediately back to their virus hoax city where they will be sheltered. How dare they spread their germs to us. Phoenix did not allow them to do their thing there either.
Orchids to Portside Cleaner. Best Dry Cleaners hands down. Love, Tom.
Onions to the person who wants street lights all over town so they can be safe. Why don’t you move to Chicago or Detroit? We’re sure you’ll be safe at night in those cities as they have lots of street lights!
Orchids to the wonderful man splitting his Depends and wipes with me when the store ran out. What a wonderful gesture of human kindness in a time most are fighting over paper products. Thanks again, my tennis game smells sweet again. Game-set-match.
Onions to all the people who shop in our store. You are rude and hoarding. Act like adults and show some respect. We are doing our job and should not have to go through all the rudeness and abuse that we do. We are only doing our job, stop being hoarders.
Orchids to all the grocery store workers who are working in very demanding conditions, while taking abuse from a lot of self-centered people. They don’t get the credit they deserve for putting up with it. Many of us, really appreciate you. Tough times never last, tough people do.
Onions to the trash service provider for not allowing us to use trash bags. First you take away our ability to use our old cans for disposal of our yard clippings and now you’ve taken away trash bags and limited disposal to one lousy bin. Get your lazy behinds out of the truck and do your job!
Orchids to Vic Germano, for doctoring my ‘69 fender bandmaster amp. The patient sounds like new and is ready to rock. Pueblo Chili.
Onions to the landlord who is threatening to raise the rent on a brother that has his sister and children living with him. During this time of crisis, who would even consider that kind of thing. Rent is paid on time, every month. Hit them with an astronomical amount for a pet. Pathetic.
Orchids to Restoration One. They swooped in and bailed us out when my mom’s vacant house had a broken water supply line. They removed wet dry wall, flooring and carpeting and got the fans going in an afternoon. Repair work and clean up was excellent. Beautiful job. Thanks to Dylan, Mike and Will
Onions to the big brother who parties on the island. This is the best place to smash lots of beer bottles, discard everything from food, garbage, cell phones, pets and their carriers, pop cans pizza boxes, food containers, and defecate here and there. Welcome to pig island.
Orchids to Chris from PixeoPro for the great service. Always a pleasure to work with!
Onions to some parents. It seems a little ridiculous to me that people are so afraid that their children are going to miss a whole month of learning. How about using this month to teach them how to cook, check the oil in the car, do laundry, etc.? Not all learning is done in the classroom
Orchids to Jake and Adam at Below Zero Air. Showed up on time installed new Heating and Air system in our home. Fair price and works great.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.