Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Octavio and crew for a great job on my patio and mail box approach, with pavers. They had to take out an eight inch thick concrete block. The clean up was extremely well done, they even raked across the street’s gravel where their equipment was parked. Good price too.
Onions to not being able to understand service providers. Perhaps if they didn’t speak their native tongue to each other in front of customers, but spoke in English their language skills would improve. I love their work, but will now find someone I can understand to take care of my needs.
Onions To the person who dented my brand new Silver Honda and didn’t have the courtesy to leave a note. You hit it so hard with your truck door you left a four inch dent, you must not have noticed! Karma will get you.
Orchids to Serenity Dental and its wonderful staff, especially Melanie. Was a wonderful experience!
Orchids to David and team from Quality Rain Gutters for the excellent installations, professionalism & courteous response. Thank you! Chris
Orchids to Family Plumber. I had a leak under kitchen sink, called them, next day appointment was made. They arrived as scheduled, problem fixed. It is truly a family business, friendly, courteous, and appreciate the business.
Orchids to Karin, the assistant at the self-checkout registers in Smiths. Such great help with our groceries and so sweet. Thank you.
Orchids to the Book Exchange for the book signing event.
Orchids for Melinda. Thank you for caring about Bill. He is lucky to have a friend so understanding as you are. Thanks for the phone call. Kay.
Orchids to Five Diamond for getting me in and out right before they closed. It was super easy and affordable. I recommend!
Orchids to the people who are at work already before 9 a.m. It makes it easier to drive to work!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
