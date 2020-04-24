Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my neighbor Sandy for her friendship and help in preparing my home for sale.
Orchids to the Unisource driver and red SUV driver from Canada who stopped to help when we ran out of gas in our VW bug on Smoketree. Great people in and out of town. Thanks VW blue bug.
Orchids to the church for opening their doors and playing music for the neighborhood. It was beautiful.
Orchids to Oasis Floors and Design. Dave, our salesman, was professional, knowledgeable and helpful. The installers, Mark and Fernando, were prompt, courteous and did a great job. Elizabeth in the office was very upbeat and friendly. We highly recommend them. Rick and Bev.
Orchids to HRMC outpatient therapy services. Thank you to all the people, especially Angie, who got me back on my feet and walking after knee surgery. She is a task master, but she cares about you. JS.
Orchids to the many ladies for donating your bags for our quilt retreat. Welcome to Havasu and thanks for sharing.
Orchids to Sarah and Debbie, two beautiful young ladies who prepared brown bag lunches and delivered them to the elderly residing at Lakeside Park. They wouldn't accept any money at all, just wanted to take care of the people here. There'll be a special place in heaven for those two for sure. Thank you so much girls!
Onions to people who don’t like vaccinations. Once they come out with a coronavirus vaccine I don’t want to see any of you antivaxxers getting one. Don’t be a hypocrite!
Orchids to Bret and Jodi for helping me after I fell. Then stayed with me until I called a friend, and then checked on me later. Bud.
Orchids to the manager at the newest Mudshark’s. Papa’s 90th birthday bash was a success.
Orchids to Chico’s for the great meats and food at our at the park. Big shout out to all!
Onions to the government. Every disaster movie starts with the government ignoring a scientist.
Orchids to our Safeway checker Yvonne for her help identifying the “just for u” sale items on my smart phone when the store’s network was not operating. She went out of her way to be helpful. That’s why I shop at Safeway.
Orchids to Zac with Ferguson Lawn Care for great service. We had him remove a tree that was starting to attack a power line. From the time we first contacted him to completion of work. Was always courteous and responded to voice and emails promptly.
Orchids to Scott of Western Safe Lock Co. for installing all new locks in our new home. We had fast service and he was always professional. Thanks, Havasu resident.
Orchids to Jay of Protech Roofing and his team. Our second home replacing the roof with professionalism and competitive pricing. Highly recommend. The Olsons.
Orchids to the toilet paper thief. I hope you took the hoarder’s toilet paper and gave it to those in need like Robin Hood did. Double “D”.
Orchids to Cliff at “No Limit Paint Stucco Cool Deck” for my beautiful new cool deck on my front walkway! It brightens my courtyard and makes it my little piece of paradise! Thank you for a job well done. Love it, Millie.
Onions to the fast food employees in the drive through for not wearing protective gloves when dealing with food and drinks. She wiped off my drink with a damp towel then put her hands on the cup. Please change the way of handing your food and drinks.
Orchids to Essential Drywall. Salvador and crew did excellent work on the crawl hole repair. Highly recommend all these guys. J.L. Palo Verde.
Orchids to Eloise and her salon. We will get through this and we too wish all of you the same. Be safe, and our thoughts are with all of you. Vicki.
Orchids to Rochelle and the other shoppers with InstaCart and the drivers with Schwan’s. Your efforts and dedication are much appreciated. HwyRovr.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
