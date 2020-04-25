Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to covid-19. There will be a minor baby boom in nine months, and then one day in 2033, we shall witness the rise of THE QUARANTEENS.
Orchids to all our medical emergency people, grocery store workers, take out food employees and to all public services, really appreciate you all.
Onions to women who pull money from their bra to pay for items. Really? More than gross. What kind of person are you?
Orchids to the lady from Apothecary Pharmacy for bringing my prescriptions to my home today at no charge for delivery.
Onions to the side by side driving with a female passenger holding a newborn baby. Do you have any common sense? That baby should be put in child protective services. No seat belt, child seat, or anything. Unbelievable. I hope a police officer saw you, and took that baby.
Onions to the young man in the truck at the grocery pickup. I left space between myself and the other truck to provide distancing and you pulled in-between us. Really? We were the only ones there!
Orchids to my Timmy! Yard is weedless, garage is clean, food is stocked and we have TP! Life is good. Lanie.
Onions to people who screw over their own family financially. How do you sleep at night? That’s right, you do, because you have no soul. Showing zero remorse or concern for what you did shows no guilt. Hope you get what’s coming to you.
Orchids to Elite landscaping. They did an excellent job installing artificial grass. Workers were extremely professional and polite, and went above and beyond to make sure I was satisfied with their great work.
Onions to the team who tries to win the game by replacing the quarterback and linemen with cheerleaders.
Orchids to the city, county, state, feds or whoever was responsible for the intersection repair at Swanson and Smoketree. It is awesome.
Onions to all the people in this city who can’t clean the weeds out of their yards! The city needs to clean the yards and charge you on your taxes. We have to be the most weeded city I have ever seen.
Orchids to John for his creativity on the rock sculptures along the walk path near Magnolia! We appreciate you taking the time to tell me and the kids all about it. Blessings to you, the world needs more people like you.
Onions to the furniture store that claims top of the line everything. We purchased patio furniture and spent thousands of dollars to get the best. When we had a problem we were totally blown off and told they were discontinued and tough luck. Buyer beware.
Orchids to the lady who found my wallet in the Smith’s parking lot. I can’t thank you enough. You are an angel in disguise. Havasu has a lot of wonderful people who are honest and full of integrity.
Onions to the virus for keeping us from socializing with all our friends at the Elks. I miss all of you! Jennie.
Orchids to everyone not whining about gas prices.
