Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the big California city Lake Havasu has become. I miss Havasu from 20 years ago when you used to be able to get on the lake without racing to get there before the other 200,000 people. Looks like it’s time to blow this joint and move to a city far less crowded. The old Havasu is missed!
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Museum of History for holding a invention contest for kids. Hopefully next year it will get better participation.
Onions to the county organization that offered help with getting a vaccine appointment. Many desperate voicemails later and still no response. What gives? Why offer help when you don’t do it?
Orchids galore to Albertson’s online grocery shoppers and delivery. It was my first time using this service and I will definitely continue to use. Delivery service was exceptional. Thank you to Albertsons for great service from start to finish.
Orchids to Sgt. Wilson of LHPD. Thank you for trying. He went above and beyond to avoid writing me a ticket for parking in a fire lane, two weeks ago. My foot is healed now too, by the way! Thanks PLayne
Onions to the places that need to advertise their politics, especially the watering holes. The last thing I want when I go for a beer is to look at a bunch of political propaganda on either side. Your alienating some patrons and you’re showing your level of intelligence. The election is over, give us a break.
Orchids to Great Dragon BHC. Real Chinese food well worth the drive. I hope they move to Havasu so good and a bowl of wontons at your table.
Orchids to all the volunteers at the Havasu Half and 5k. They were all very encouraging and supportive and friendly and helpful. What a great group.
Orchids to our local police department and our first responders. They were quick, professional, efficient and kind in response to an accident that I was unfortunately involved in. They are the best.
Orchids to the Easter Bunny. I hope it hops around Rotary Park.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
