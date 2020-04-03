Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to everyone in the food supply chain in this difficult time. The number of times many people have been surprisingly infected with this virus seems to occur when someone in the food service sector becomes infected. They are on the front lines of our survival and therefore should qualify for regular testing.
Onions to all of you who are hoarding toilet paper. You really are full of …!
Orchids to Discount Tire. They never disappoint. It’s amazing to watch their customer service unfurl when they open at 8 a.m. The employees couldn’t be nicer or more professional. Thanks for taking care of me!
Onions to the big mouth bar person in the grocery store who was telling everyone their bar was open and to come on down. It’s going to come back to haunt you. In this town what goes around comes around.
Orchids to Holli of Great Clips on Southside. Best haircut ever! Couldn’t be more pleased with outcome. Thank you, Holli, for accepting the awesome challenge others had declined to tackle.
Onions to the onion to all who think out of towners are hauling stock items home. Not all as stated, I witnessed a someone at a local supermarket attempting to return purchased stock items for a refund before departing for home. Nice try, it did not work, good riddance.
Orchids to the people who have learned to take one square of toilet paper, fold it gingerly to fit one finger and go for it! This does not apply to hoarders .
Onions to the school who fired the teacher when they said they were not returning to teach the following year. My child is also not returning to your school next year, you want to kick them out as well?
Orchids to my beautiful wife Maia who has worked so hard over the last two years delivering mail. She will become a career rural carrier on Saturday. Congratulations and well deserved from your loving husband.
