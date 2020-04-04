Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to people not donating to our local food banks. The shelves are almost completely empty. Use some of that money you can’t spend at the casinos and feed a hungry neighbor.
Orchids to La Vita Dolce where all the employees, wear latex gloves and sanitize the tables before and after a customer dines.
Orchids to whomever bought pizza for the entire hospital. That was so kind. HRMC employees were appreciative. Thank you
Onions to the RV repair shop for creating a traffic hazard. Buy or rent one of the empty lots to park those RVs rather than parking on the street, which severely limits visibility to on-coming traffic!
Orchids to all the grocery store employees throughout our city. It can’t be easy dealing with all the crowds. Each and every one of you deserves a big thank you from the public. Stay well. A grateful citizen.
Onions to the coronavirus. But I believe it’s the big guy trying to tell the world something. We must all wake up and listen.
Orchids to Shawna of Lake Havasu City 911 fame! I had to call, could barely breathe, and asked that she stay on the line until medics arrived. She did. It saved my life and I am still here to say thanks! From an old fire fighter and dispatcher. You do this PSAP proud. Blessings!
Onions to spring breakers who think they are invincible and won’t get sick. You may be a carrier. You can infect many others around you, who will unwittingly infect others they come into contact with and so on. This isn’t rocket science.
Orchids to Ed’s last letter. Finally something rational I could heartily agree with!
Onions to prejudging. I buy large quantities of bread, fruit, and lunch meat for our non-profit “to go lunch program” and it is not for personal use.
Orchids to Tony at Havasu Regional Medical Center MRI department. Thanks for the great MRI experience. Ron.
Onions to people with their heads in the sand! It’s one thing to disparage veterans, it’s a total different thing to cut off pay for active duty military and their families. This is someone I could never respect.
