Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Ron Rounds! You made everyone’s life better by knowing you. Your stories always entertained. Your skills amazing! You are a once in a lifetime friend! I hope you and Jeanie are having fun!
Orchids to the 911 operator, the Fire Station One EMT’s and the ambulance crew who helped out my wife. They were very caring and knowledgeable and have always been. We are lucky to have them in Havasu. Thankfully, everything is fine now. Viejo Lane.
Orchids to All American Battery. I looked high and low for two small parts for my Polaris. They not only had them, but told me if there were any problem, let them know. It was very hot, yet they did their job. They should be proud. “Ranger Terry.”
Orchids to all the AM ladies at the Maricopa Terrible Herbst gas station. You bring happiness and joy into my life every time I go in with my awesome mask on. I’m especially grateful for the occasional free sodas too. God bless you all and keep being amazing! Sincerely, Wolfie WolfMan.
Onions to the town urologist. He should probably take five minutes to inquire about any underlying medical history or any sort of timeline before insulting a patient’s diet, exercise and weight. Then to blame all their problems on that. Good job for being the picture of health and motivating change.
Orchids to any and all Lake Havasu City leaders and doctors willing to stand up for the people. Where is our local support? Why are we locals left to fend for themselves. We need to support our local businesses in this time of need. When this is over, we the locals will pay the price.
Onions to the grocery store who is keeping live lobsters in a clear box. Crawling all over each other is disgusting! Lobster lives matter!
Onions to Congress for going on a month break while our country is in such a mess. They all should be replaced.
