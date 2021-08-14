Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the man in the gold Crown Victoria with a tattered vinyl roof. When I noticed your backup light come on at the drive-thru bank machine, I thought you were going to hit us. Had my wife not screamed and I laid on the horn I believe you would have. We are still trying to recover. Please be more careful.
Onions to the board member who resigned and took a fully developed fundraiser with him, and then presented it to another organization for their fundraising efforts. That organization, when asked, declined to share that project with the original board who came up with the idea. Unethical all the way around.
Orchids to Rita for saving bubble wrap for us. A very sweet and environmental friendly act, so appreciated.
Onions to the person complaining about no sidewalks or streetlights. If you can’t see, then you probably should not be driving. We don’t want sidewalks or street lights.
Onions to the person complaining about Lake Havasu not having sidewalks and street lights. Havasu is a small town it is not Los Angeles or Orange County. If you want sidewalks and street lights go back to California.
Onions to the onion to the city! Visible night sky is one attraction Lake Havasu offers and used to be far better until myriads of people began lighting up their houses and driveways with lights at eye level. The onion properly goes to a person foolish enough to walk at night in dark colors. Do you even know who pays for lighting and sidewalks? Taxpayers need to have their money go to cover needed services. Most are not eager to pay more!
Onions to the woman in the Jetson type flat bed vehicle on Kiowa talking on the phone while driving. You were weaving in the lane. Be informed that it is illegal to use a handheld device while the vehicle is moving. Your orange blinker light will make it easy for PD to spot you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.