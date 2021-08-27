Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to GNG Auto Repair. These folks know how to treat customers. They know what they are doing, straight talking, honest, and fair prices.
Onions to the Patriot speaker for calling Democrats “Evil”.
Onions to the event “Calling All Patriots”. The definition of a Patriot is “a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies and detractors”. But you’re only welcome if you support Trump and his crazy theories.
Orchids to Kool Wave Heating and Air Conditioning. My misfortune, two weeks ago my condenser on the roof blew its pad with possible damage. I called Brady Walters. His crew was amazing, and handled my situation with ease. I highly recommend them because they are very professional and they care after the sell. T. White.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City for trimming the palm and mesquite trees on McCulloch Boulevard before the 50th anniversary month!
Onions to our usually very patriotic big box store for flying two shredded American Flags that need to be replaced now.
Onions to the onion about wearing masks. If you want to wear one, do so. If you want to social distance, do so. Don’t tell me how to live my life. This you cannot do. Don’t you understand that this is just another device to keep us divided?
Orchids to the lady in the brown sedan who paid for my coffee last Friday! Paying it forward soon.
Orchids to the young man Drew who works at Albertsons. I witnessed him finding a purse and he turned it right in to the front desk. That was so nice of you and much appreciated by all!!
Onions to the eighth grade counselor who is rude and disrespectful to her students. Maybe it’s time to change careers!!
Orchids to our first responders. You guys and gals do an amazing job. Thank you! You are much appreciated.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.