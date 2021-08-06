Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Nichole at the Boathouse Grill. Excellent service and she gave me a great meal recommendation which was so delicious, it is now my new favorite.
Onions to the neighbors who cannot clean up all the trash and poop around your homes. Nasty! I reported such to code enforcement.
Onions to people who go hiking out in the extreme heat and then call for help. What are you thinking?
Orchids to the Elks, Rods and Relics, and all the other Lake Havasu City based organizations for all you do, and for not asking your volunteers to risk their health by picking up State Route 95 litter, this time of year. We all want a clean city but not at that sacrifice. It will wait for the fall.
Orchids to Dennis the Plumber. He is the best plumber in Lake Havasu City. Always gets to you as quickly as he can. He is very reliable and has been here for many years.
Onions to medical facility portals. We just received a phone call from a medical supplier asking if we were in need of some medical help. It had to do with dementia. This is what I was afraid of when the record keeping went via portal to the cloud. Now, it seems like everyone has access to your medical records.
Onions to anyone who lives for politics. You’re the problem, not anyone else. Stop sucking the teats of politicians and think for yourselves. Political milk is always sour.
Onions to all of the dirt bikes and RZR vehicles tearing up our beautiful desert!
Onions to the price of gas going up-again.
Orchids to my bestie. You are such a thoughtful person. Thank you for the beautiful birthday gift-your friend- Denise.
Onions to the school district for starting school in August in the desert! In my day, school started right after Labor Day. I guess it’s just too much to ask for these days for a little common sense from our school systems.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.