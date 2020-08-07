Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Dr. Shaikh and Dr. Cerverra, my heroes, for getting me through my lung cancer surgery, and to all the ICU nurses for the great care I had. I am now cancer free!
Onions to the chicken place. I’ve lived in Lake Havasu City for 15 years and have eaten at the same chicken place all this time. I ordered a three-piece all-dark. Long story short when I returned home with my dinner, I received two hot-dark one cold and dry-white, cold and dry biscuit. Virus is at fault?
Orchids to the school re-opening on planned date. The plan described looks doable and it’s a delight that school leadership recognizes that face to face relationships are best to assist our children in coping with the crazy world of 2020!
Orchids to the staff at HRMC’s third floor cardiac ICU for the great care everyone gave me. From “17.”
Onions to the people young and old who stay in the left lane on State Route 95 in the middle of town all the way out to Wal-Mart. Move over to the right lane and merge left when you are a half mile from Wal-Mart.
Orchids to Mark Davis Orthopedic Associates Group. Dr. Davis will be missed. We need a good orthopedic doctor in Havasu that does shoulders. I will miss Dr. Davis.
Orchids to The Cool Dude who came right away to help us when our old air conditioner fizzled out. He had a new one ordered and installed so quickly we could scarcely believe it. Great company! Great service! Palmer Dr.
Onions to people who think a piece of cloth on their face will prevent them from getting or giving a virus.
Orchids to Richie with All American Air for being so professional and fixing our problem. Great company and great employees.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.