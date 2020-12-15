Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to College Street for great food, but especially for their chocolate torte! This dessert is phenomenal.
Onions to the person who was riding my butt, so close that I felt like you were going to rear end me while I was going over the speed limit to begin with. You, person in the black car, need to learn some patience. You turned into a residencial area so you couldn’t be in that much of a rush.
Orchids to Living Well Health Food Store. They have all kinds of nutritious foods as well as vitamins and minerals.
Orchids to Ed’s Deli. They never disappoint with great bread and high quality meats and cheese.
Orchids to those who respect the Cherry Tree Boulevard neighborhood by driving the speed limit. For the rest of you, please drive like your family lives there.
Orchids to the staff at Dorita’s. They are so knowledgeable about all the products they carry, especially the dog food. They have a great program in which you can earn a free bag of dog food.
Orchids to Corie at Harbor Freight tools for her product knowledge, professionalism, and patience in handling the exchange of my radial arm saw.
Onions to the person who stole a child’s Christmas gift from the VFW Angel Tree Dec.7. Bad enough I am out $50, but even worse to steal from a child. You will be identified on our security camera, but praying it was a mistake, not an evil act and that you find it in your heart to return it.
Onions to the change of staff at the center. What was once a great place for veterans is now a ghost town. I will be getting services elsewhere.
Orchids to the girl in the white car who caught two of my three loose dogs Dec. 7 on South Palo Verde. Thank you so much! I found Ricky-Bobby!
Orchids to Milemarkers owners and managers, for the fun safe Christmas party! So thankful to be a part of the team! Fun! Thank you for all you all year round for your staff and members!
