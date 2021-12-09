Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the boats in the boat parade with Trump flags and the cheers of “Let’s Go Brandon.” Havasu has really lost its way in understanding the meaning of Christmas. Give it a rest. It is unpatriotic and un-Christian. You are teaching children to be disrespectful to their fellow man.
Orchids to all of the participants in the Boat Parade of Lights! Thank you for the time and effort you put into your boats and lights. It was such a pleasure to watch.
Onions to the location of the affordable housing by Lowe’s. It should be located closer in, like on the Island, so people can get to work by walking, biking or using public transportation. There is no public transportation outside of the city limits.
Thank you KAWS for donating the use of your facility for our event, Empty Bowls. It was very successful. Also thanking all the donating artists for the bowls and other art. Proceeds 100% go to St. Vincent de Paul food bank.
Onions to the EPA and whoever shoved the sewer system down our throat. A new development is going in right by the lake near Crystal Beach and all of those homes will be on septic tanks. This is unbelievable! Where is the EPA now?
Orchids to the woman and her dog Elmer, on a paddle board in the channel Saturday. She paddled after and retrieved a dog who was joyously chasing after the ducks, but not listening to his owner on the shore. You did a wonderful deed. We all cheered after returning him to shore.
Onions to the people who complain about the homeless and the affordable housing but don’t want to do anything to help! Without affordable housing, you’ll end up with even more homeless and no one to service you. Employers do not hire homeless! Plus you don’t want a homeless shelter, right?
Onions to boozers, losers, snoozers, haters, players, nay-sayers, and any other homosapiens who think a table, a chair, or the air is theirs. It most definitely is not, or your name would be on the front of the building. Don’t any of the entitled complainers have homes to go to?
Onions to the boat with the “Brandon” sign in the boat parade. My family came to enjoy the parade and weren’t happy to have to explain the slur to our kids. This was not the place to bring your political view. It’s a Christmas parade not a Trump rally.
Orchids to the Dixie Bell. So wonderful to see it on the water again. Thanks to all who restored her. She was the hit of the boat parade.
Orchids to the sweet lady in Safeway check out line for giving me her 10% coupon! My basket was full and she said she doesn’t buy that much.
Onions to the illiterates leaving the post office who can’t read. No left turn!
Onions to all of those tattoos. Don’t you know in about 15 years they will look like an old worn out road map? Especially unattractive on women.
Orchids to the River Riders toy drive. Great job providing Christmas toys to children.
Onions to the execution of the River Riders toy drive. You took over the city streets tying up traffic along the entire length of McCulloch for more than an hour. Some signs or detours to warn people they will be trapped for an extended length of time if they proceed to the toy drive route would have been great.
Orchids to Jeff and Bonnie at the Eagles! Nicest hardworking people and always smiling! You are appreciated!
Orchids to Mike at the Legion! Your kindness and help is so appreciated! LHYC.
Orchids to Debbie and Andy and their crew for their hard work for the boat parade. Awesome entry! You guys are the best! LHYC.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.