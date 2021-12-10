Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Brace and Debb at Shugrue’s. My 86-year-old mother wanted to watch the boat parade from somewhere warm. Your exceptional hospitality and the delicious food made her wishes come true.
Orchids to Nick and the entire Papa Leoni’s staff. Great service and food for our annual sorority boat parade event. The ladies of Xi Beta Sigma cannot thank you enough.
Onions to reducing the quality of the food, regularly running out of food, raising prices of the popular drinks, and the list goes on. What a shame to show so much disrespect to the membership.
Onions to folks who attend an organization’s business meeting and are rude enough to talk through most of it! And one of you running for public office? You lost my vote!
Onions to low tippers. Your cabernet was upgraded to a better one, both checks heavily discounted, and yet you tipped me terribly. I’ll never serve you again.
Orchids to all the pretty Christmas decorations all over town. Love looking at them! Thanks!
Onions to woman in restaurant rudely staring at my hand. Yes ma’am, one of my fingers is missing. I keep a realistic looking rubber thumb in my pocket for you people. Pulling it out and plopping it on the table works every time. I noticed you didn’t finish your omelet.
Orchids to Michele Lin. Congratulations to you and your son. What a moving story.
Orchids to rising gas prices! Maybe that will wake up the people with their heads in the sand! They are running our great country into the ground! Wake up people!
Orchids to the city for the cleanup at the Channel following the boat parade on Saturday night. With the thousands of people there to watch and enjoy the parade, the beach was clear of debris and litter by Sunday morning. Thanks, guys, great job!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
