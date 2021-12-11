Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Albertson’s manager, Mr. Crawford, for his generous assistance of food for the Havasu Classics Food and Toy Drive.
Orchids to the excellent Christmas boat parade, the best in many years. Where else but in Lake Havasu City could you find a seaplane in a Christmas Parade? Great job to all of the boaters for their efforts.
Orchids to the Saturday afternoon staff at Jersey Mikes for the way they handled patrons buying sandwiches before heading to the Christmas boat parade. The long line moved at a fast pace, and everyone was happy.
Onions to the media. You know the brainwashing is real when white people protest against white people for being white people.
Onions to the Wisconsin smoker driving a white Buick Enclave on Swanson. We observed you toss your cigarette butt out onto the road. I wonder if you would do that in your home state, “The Dairyland State”.
Onions to the shamers of the healthcare workers.
They have worked bravely and for long hours for the general public throughout the pandemic in spite of risk to the themselves and families before there was a vaccine available. Also, essential workers should be praised. You self rightous people should be ashamed of yourselves.
Orchids to all those who took the time and expense to decorate for the Christmas lights parade. A few extra orchids for the breathtaking exhibition from the Jet Skiers after the parade. Tell the sail boaters that we missed them. What a great night of fun for the thousands who came!
Onions to seasonal visitors on how a pharmacy works: Hand in a prescription, pick it up, and pay for the pills. That’s it! Every one of them is under the impression that they just won a personal Q and A session with the pharmacist when it’s their turn at the register.
Orchids to the onion regarding the homeless in Rotary Park. Thank you for letting me know about this, now I can bring them some food and welcome them to our city. They deserve to use the park like anyone else. May God Bless you.
Orchids to Christine. Thank you for inviting me to teach pottery at your studio these past five years. I have made many friends there. As I move forward with my art at my home, I thank you. Linda G.
Thank you to the London Bridge Resort for lighting up the Village again this year! Tom Flatly gives so much to this community with little to no fanfare, he is also responsible for all of the wreaths that are laid at the graves of our veterans on Memorial Day and Christmas.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
