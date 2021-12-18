Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the person calling to say he was from the Home Show and that I had won a prize from the raffle ticket I signed and left a name and phone number to call. Wrong number for that person so how do these callers get the names and phone
numbers from the Home Show tickets? Why are the losing tickets not destroyed?
Orchids to the first 20 of my 25 years in Havasu. Onions to the last five, now California east. Bad traffic, crowds, noise, crime, bad streets and more. Time to find another small town!
Orchids to ACU/PACU/ENDO for the amazing Christmas party. Thanks also for always making us Volunteers feel so appreciated throughout the year!
Orchids to the ladies at Romano’s called Havasu Sisters. We saw you pray with the waitress and the very generous tip you left. We need more people like you. Nice work ladies.
Onions to whomever is whining about fenders at Windsor 4, if you could drive your boat better you wouldn’t have any gouges. Really!
Onions to the swap meet. The level of open and unmitigated vulgarity is simply astonishing.
Onions to the onion about the homeless saying they don’t pay taxes and need to be institutionalized. You can say that about a lot of our winter visitors too. Have you looked out into the desert lately? You think they’re paying? God bless the homeless. Hope you stay. FAWSB.
Orchids to the onion about disrespectful people leaving tires, furniture and other trash items in the desert instead of the dump! Thank you for saying how a lot of us feel! Shame on those that unlawfully dump!
Onions to the people flying solid black flags on their homes and vehicles. FYI, the meaning of this flag is “no quarter given,” and implies that the owner is willing to kill anyone who doesn’t share their politics! Not a good look for this city!
Orchids to all of the pretty Christmas decorations in town. Looking that them really puts me in the Christmas spirit.
