Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all the doctors, nurses, scientists and all other medical people who helped get us through this year.
Orchids to the restaurants that have take out menus. It’s nice to order food to pick up for those of us who still don’t feel safe eating out. Thanks.
Onions to telemarketers who believe because I have a telephone it gives them the right to call and harass me.
Orchids to Parks and Recreation maintenance for the quick response to plumbing problems at Rotary Park. Adding a thank you for the park being kept well maintained.
Onions to pet owners who let their dogs poop on the sidewalks, parks or other’s yards and don’t pick it up. Such behavior places other dogs at risk with parasites. It is illegal and really rude and disrespectful.
Another good job by Shoreline Plumbing. Your prompt, efficient, and pleasant young man did the work perfectly.
Onions to the couple in the Grand Caravan with Illinois plates for bringing your little doggie in to Scotty’s Broasted Chicken. I can’t believe you think it is OK to let it out of its carrier so it can look over the booths and bark. Shameful.
Onions to city hall for turning a blind eye to an increasing number of vagabonds idling their days away in Rotary Park. Many are filthy, extremely foul-mouthed, and threatening to the women early morning walkers. Civilized public social conduct demands proper public standards. Restore these standards now.
Onions to the cop who let the diesel belching pickup truck blow through a red light at N. Palo Verde and State Route 95.
Onions to anyone feeding homeless people taking over our beautiful city. You ought to be arrested for encouraging others to break our laws.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.