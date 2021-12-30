Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the woman for picking up trash off of London Bridge Road for the whole week. It looks great. Thank you.
Onions to the person complaining about painted lines in the parking lot. I agree they should maintain them but you said you can barely see to drive and you said another person had to tell you that you straddled a curb. You need your license taken away. Then you threaten them with “suffer the consequences”. What if that consequence is child and not a curb?
Orchids to Dave’s Auto Body. Tyler and all of the staff were wonderful. The technicians did a great job on my 22 Camary. Hope I do not need you again, but, I would return to such a wonderful, friendly business. Thanks.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body. Their work was outstanding on my vehicle and everyone there is friendly, helpful, and professional. Thanks.
Orchids to the tall, bandana-masked young man in front of me Christmas Eve morning for paying for my jar of light mayonnaise at Kelly’s checkout at Food City.
Orchids to the gentleman who bought me breakfast at Denny’s on December 13th. You made my day. I will pay it forward. May your New Year be everything that makes you happy.
Onions to you, you know who you are. You whisper mean things to a select few of other meanies who then whisper to the not so mean who whisper to other not so mean who whisper it to some nice people who pass back where it came from.
Onions to the woman who is doing crossfit while working with chemicals when pregnant. That equals idiocracy. You’re not the brightest crayon in the box.
Onions to the Onion about “Happy go lucky Havasu” with all the parties and gatherings without masks. Turn off Main Stream Media and quit being brainwashed with all of the fake propaganda. Biggest scamdemic in history!
Onions to the pet boarding place here in town that has raised their prices but yet doesn’t seem like their hearts are in it anymore. Maybe it’s time to think about retiring and letting someone else take over!
Onions to the custodian at the school for always being rude and mean to my daughter and her friends. You need to lighten up a little, this is a tough age!
Orchids to Santa walking on ain Street Christmas morning. What a delight he was to see, it put a big smile on my face. Great to see this time of the year.
Orchids and thank you again to the two ladies in the white SUV who drove me home on a rainy Thursday night after a 12-hour day in the Havasu ER. Hope you both had a Merry Christmas.
Orchids to Rebecca on the 2nd floor at LHRH. I can’t thank her enough for her friendly, professional and personable demeanor that helped me undergo a third throat procedure. Especially after an emergency just before me that made mine an almost all day affair. She is so nice, she made misery acceptable. Kudos Dr. Chauhan.
Orchids to The Book Exchange. They processed my Christmas list and the entire family is enjoying the books we sent. I was not sure using a local business instead of the internet would work, but it certainly did. Thanks, Lila.
Onions and big please to change your clothes and soap up a few days a week. No amount of bar beer smell can overpower the malodious smell due to poor hygiene. Even a swim in the lake would help. Maybe take the twenty provided by the enabler.
Orchids to Leslie at Parks and Recreation for getting it done at Rotary. Thank you so much! Happy Holidays. Dottie, Dotty and Estelle.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
