Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kim, our Bible study sister, who showed us how to make snowmen and lovely Christmas jars, and to Barbara for sharing her home and “studio” of supplies and ideas. It was a perfect afternoon. We all went home with a treasure we created.
What a blessed afternoon.
Onions to the snob who doesn’t want a new community of manufactured and mobile homes. Some folks need affordable housing!
Orchids to Food City’s meat department.
They now have a drug free work environment, and often have their advertised items stocked until 4 p.m.
Onions to the former server, who should know better, to tip and hook up your server, especially when you’ve received fat tips from your former co-workers in the past. Sad you can’t even tip 20%.
Orchids to the person or persons who found my phone at the Bashas Deli counter and turned it in to the Customer Service counter. A good deed is very welcome in this society.
Orchids to all who supported the Thanksgiving meals provided by Our Lady of the Lake and St. Vincent de Paul on Thanksgiving Day. Special thanks to: London Bridge Resort, LaVita Dolce, Our Lady of the Lake, St. Vincent de Paul, the Havasu Columbians and the many volunteers.
Orchids to my loving husband Branden, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer.
A special thank-you to all who have been cheering him on to a speedy recovery.
Onions to the nut that jumped out in the road on Armour Drive! Your big orange sticks do not give you the right to cause an accident. Also, your gray and yellow outfit blends right in with nature. You are going to
cause an accident or maybe even get someone killed.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
