Onions to hospitals, and healthcare facilities that turn away covid patients to protect their unvaccinated medical and nursing staff! Shame on first responders who refuse to follow CDC/WHO guidelines to protect self, clients, and their own family. What happened to duty to serve?
Onions to the cable company. After waiting in line for over an hour, twice, I was given an appointment for a technician to come out. Problem is, he never showed up or gave a follow up call. Nothing. Not a great way to run a company. Time for a class action law suit.
Onions to the person who stole an expensive saw and sold it for $400 for her drugs. Orchids to the man who bought the saw, paying for it with four counterfeit $100 bills. Karma!
Onions to the city. I restricted my water so the water usage was under three dollars a year. However, my sewer bill went from $41 to $54 dollars. How do you justify this amount with seniors on Social Security? Is the $54 plus dollars now the lowest amount we pay?
Onions to having so many old men with nothing, who grift dollars and sit every waking day on the same stool because booze is more important than a roof over your head or clean clothes or a job. If you don’t have anything by now, do us a favor stop the “poor me” stuff.
Onions to the bike rider complaints. I enjoy the views of Rotary Park and the channel. I pay taxes to use the park too. Take your own advice. There is a stretch on the Island for walkers to use. Have you tried to ride a bike by on the road? Omg!
Orchids to Sarah at Bliss Beauty! My hair has never been this healthy! The best hair dresser in Havasu!
Orchids to the city employees who decorated English Village for Christmas. It’s exceptionally beautiful and magical this year. Thank you for taking such care in creating a festive experience!
