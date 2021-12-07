Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the obscene flags. Distasteful at any time, but during Christmas? Other than wishing three ghosts might visit you in the night or feeling sorry for your neighbors, I’ll just quote Tiny Tim, “God bless us, every one!”
Orchids to Shogun restaurant for an amazing birthday celebration dinner. Our server, Tori, was delightful and our chef, Kevin, was just outstanding. A perfect evening. Thanks, Rick and Cherri.
Onions to the two women in line behind me at Hobby Lobby. I hope that you, someday, are kind to another waiting for a refund. You made the lady waiting reluctant to go in front of me. Shame on you! If nothing else, be kind! I’m ashamed for your meanness.
Onions to the campers junking up scenic SARA Park. Move to the desert across the highway and boondock legally.
Orchids to Derrick and First Class RV again for the excellent, professional service received since our return to Havasu. I can’t recommend you and First Class RV enough!
Orchids to all of the veterans at our American Legion Club and VFW who are supporting our nations efforts to get everyone vaccinated.
Orchids to Brent and his service team at Anderson Jeep. What started out as a possible disaster after a simple oil change ended with exceptional customer service. They picked up my Wrangler, fixed it and two gentlemen delivered it and made sure all was clean the same day. Many thanks.
Onions to all of this frenzy about “affordable housing.” Those words sound great, but I will believe it when I see it! The price tag ! All contractors have to make a profit and some get greedy later on. Let them progress along and see what happens next.
