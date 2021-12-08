Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the balloons flying overhead and the military planes! Signs of freedom!
Onions to the nail salon that does not sanitize surfaces and instruments between customers. Do we even have a health department to oversee such negligence?
Onions to the minions driving around town with obscene flags and bumper stickers on their vehicles. What a way to educate our kids and promote our city!
Orchids to all the doctors, nurses, scientists and all other medical people who helped get us through this year.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Repair for the excellent job they did in repairing our Subaru. Looks like new again.
Orchids to the restaurants that have take out menus. It’s nice to order food to pick up for those of us who still don’t feel safe eating out. Thanks.
Onions to politically correct speech. After checking out, I said ‘’Have a Merry Christmas.” The clerk said, “Happy Holidays!” So I said
“No, it’s Christmas!” Her response was she was not allowed to say that because it’s not politically correct! People, this is not Thanksgiving or New Year’s, it’s Christmas!
Orchids to Jamie at Red Robin for being so understanding about my misreading the menu prices. Orchids to friends stepping up to cover my error.
Onions to the Arizona State Legislature for creating a law requiring everyone to enter an area code for local calls. What on earth is that about?
Onions to people at the boat parade who stand in front of people who have been at their spot for hours ahead of time! Orchids to the people who made the parade happen.
Orchids to the boat parade. Thank you to all who worked so hard to bring it together.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.