Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Chamber of Commerce Winterfest. They allocated ten extra temporary ADA parking spaces so more disabled veterans and civilians could participate. It was terrific!
Onions to the person concerned about my dog Max’s basketball-sized lipoma. Our vet said leave it alone he’s not in pain. Max is happy, plays daily with dogs, and when its his time, we will do the loving thing.
Orchids about having to leave due to smoke. No amount of fried fish is worth breathing so much dangerous second hand smoke. Our fish eating has moved to a smoke free venue and as a result we found tastier Friday fish in a healthier environment. I won’t ever go back to smokers heaven. We quit, good riddance.
Onions to the woman in the tie dye leggings and extended family. Shame on you for kicking people off public land trying to watch fireworks Saturday night. Go back to your cave and learn some manners!
Orchids to my friend for her clever ad about only referring to family members. All too true in LHC! Nepotism is alive and well in this town. Unfortunately, it is not the best candidate who gets the job but who you know. Sad but true.
Onions to the onion speaking about Max. Our dog Jenna is Max’s friend, sharing same old age benign tumors, good health awareness, vet, short daily walks with loving owners providing attentive quality of life because of years of love and loyalty. We will know when it’s time.
Orchids and more orchids to Maxine at Baskin Robbins for alerting me when my favorite ice cream came in. It’s a once a year treat which sells out fast. This customer is truly grateful.
Onions to all the complainers about smoking in the club. There are 25 plus non-smoking establishments in Havasu. Why do you go to one that allows smoking?
Orchids to Sean at Anderson Jeep finance. First he did computer research and then made calls to correct my warranty and get me a full refund.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
