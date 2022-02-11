Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to flag etiquette! I hope those people can read and understand the importance of our flag!
Onions to the lazy one not wanting to leave earlier. Those “rules of the road” do not apply when in city limits.
Onions to the complainers about road work being scheduled during events. Be happy that we are getting the road work done. State Route 95 will be next which will be a bottleneck for everyone. There are no easy solutions. Just be happy it is getting done or just leave Havasu. Your choice.
Onions to the so-called member-only establishment. I say, good! We went on an open-door night for food and wow! No wonder it’s members only. Nothing was good. Keep those elite members there and out of the city’s other great open-door establishments. Talk about bias from the full-time drinkers! No thanks.
Orchids to those who cannot get NBC. We purchased rabbit ears for our TV. We put the antenna on our front patio and we get 52 channels on it. NASCAR fans...yeah.
Onions to the gastroenterologist whose office staff never answers the phone and when you leave a message, never returns phone calls. Not good!
Orchids and thank you to the very nice lady who paid for my prescription at Smith’s. Thank you isn’t enough, I will pay it forward. TY TY thank you.
Orchids to Lisa at the ADOT office. You helped a disabled vet get his license fee straightened out. You were so kind and competent at your job.Thank you, J.M.
Orchids to Carls Jr.’s for having the best milkshakes in town!
Onions to the driver in the tan BMW. I nearly hit you! Try to get used to the four-way stops here in Lake Havasu City.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
