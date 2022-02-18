Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Keith at Sound Bank. He did a super job putting up my big screen televisions for me. He is very patient and thinks out the best way to hang that television without making big holes in the wall. Thanks again, Keith.
Orchids to the gentleman who wrote in a column about needing urgent care for animals. I totally agree. Even if you’re established with a veterinarian in town it’s impossible to get an appointment that’s not at least 2-3 weeks out, if that.
Orchids to Randi at Lowe’s! She is the plumbing expert and makes my search for the right product much easier. I got the tub repair right the first time and the irrigation repair right the first time because of her advice. She deserves a big raise!
I highly recommend JC Penney’s salon for hair care needs. I was there for first time and really got a nice haircut and good suggestions from Suzie. Everyone I talked to at the salon was very friendly and professional. I will go back.
Orchids to Caliber Collision Auto Body in
Lake Havasu. They repaired my Nissan after a car accident. Amazing job! They are very friendly and professional. Great place with great employees. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to River Action Landscape. They did an amazing job on my yard. A very professional company that stands behind its work. I would highly recommend!
Onions to the 9% tip on your 118.00 tab. I ran around taking care of that big party. Thank goodness two separate tabs tipped me 30%. Probably knew you were cheap.
Onions to the man in the red T-shirt dining at Angelina’s on the patio. Thanks for peeing on my car; real class act you are.
Orchids to Funky Junk and Cornfed Cowgirl for the fun conversation and unique items in your store! We will be back for a new apron next week!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
