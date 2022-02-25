Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Fritz and his guys at Roadrunner. They are the best!
Orchids to the fellow selling licorice at the Winterfest! I hope you come back next year!
Onions to the physician in town who orders lab work, but never lets the patient know the results. Happened to me on more than one occasion. Big ego, little care.
Orchids to Quest Labs. I arrived at Quest to standing-room only. Shannon and Marie kept everyone informed, acknowledged first priority appointments, and kept the crowd moving. My lab results arrived at my physicians the following day. Thank you, Shannon and Marie.
Onions to your attention craving, woe-is-me social media posts. Anyone who starts a post off with “it’s been a roller coaster of a day, oh look at all my gifts,” equals drama queen. It also verifies that everything you say is a lie and exaggerated.
Orchids to You Call We Haul. They removed 10-foot aluminum awnings, iron supports for a park bench, two by fours, and other assorted junk in minutes. My call was answered promptly, and a next-day appointment was given. They arrived on time and were professional and had an exceptionally “Can Do” attitude, Thanks, Buck.
Orchids to Claudia at Chevron. Always with a smile, she greets everyone like family. She is smart and customer oriented. More stores need people like her. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to Jessica at Smith’s pharmacy for taking such good care of our prescription issues! You are always so helpful and good natured while dealing with the details. Thank you.
Onions to the person complaining about the wind. The winter is our windy season. Come and visit during the summer when we just have those warm southern breezes.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.