Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Krystal at Cancer Care for her efforts in fixing a billing issue for my mom. She went above and beyond to help us and is a great asset to her employers.
Orchids to the businesses closed on Sunday. Isn’t it nice their employees have one day a week they can count on always having free? We have six other days to support them. To all the businesses closed on Sunday, thank you! Way to think of people instead of the money you could make that day.
Orchids to the phone DMV representatives. After buying/selling, I called three times with different questions plus online issue. Each representative was friendly and knew exactly how to help. One called back updating status. No one likes being on hold. Nice to hear a friendly voice when it’s your turn!
Onions to the hateful people in Havasu. There seems to be so many bitter and mean folk in this town. Try some empathy and welcoming maybe you’ll feel better. You are the hate you give. Let love rule!
Onions to the supermarket for being out of oyster crackers four days now. To those of us born and raised in New England, those crackers are a necessity for chowder and soup. Because my car’s inoperable I’m forced to walk up there each day. I’m about to get lit. Someone needs to see to this right now!
Onions to all the onions about the private membership-only organization down by the London Bridge. Seems every year in winter we have a large number of complaints and then as the weather heats up the complaints fade away anyone with any ideas why winter is a magnet for complaints let us know why
Orchids to Steve with Worry Free Landscaping for the great job of getting our sprinklers fixed and getting rid of the dead tree! You’ve gained a monthly customer! Great job!
Orchids to Sunrise Pharmacy. Covid shot received after short wait-list. Arrived to professional, efficient, extremely friendly and courteous atmosphere. Comfortable experience. Thank You. Joe B
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.