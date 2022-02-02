Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Brooke at Showplace Fashion Furniture for her excellent service including updates and follow up, in ordering our recliners in August and having them arrive on schedule earlier this month. They are beautiful recliners and it’s a pleasure to work with local businesses!
Orchids to Authentic Painting and Coatings. We are very impressed with them. Mike and his crew are amazing. Everything was exactly as Mike stated. “Plan your work, and work your plan”. Timely, professional, cheerful, and excellent service.
Orchids to Havasis for organizing a great lunch and for being so welcoming to my first time attending and to Copper Still for the delicious food and excellent service. Looking forward to future lunch dates.
Onions to the person putting political stickers all over our goods and services. You are causing extra work for us, please get a different hobby.
Orchids to Brian and Van Rooy Plumbing for very fast and very efficient service. Hot water is a good thing to have! Always a pleasure to request and receive their assistance.
Orchids to the city for eliminating the curbs that stuck out so far at the corner of McCulloch and Mulberry.
Onions to the owners, property managers, and Realtors that are driving up the cost of rentals and houses. That balloon is filling up with air way too fast.
Onions to the onions about leaving earlier. Clearly the rules of the road state to “keep to the right except when passing.” It’s not about leaving for work earlier, like my parents.
Orchids to Northshore Plumbing for their great customer service and professionalism.
Orchids to people who put away their shopping carts. It’s a simple act that says a lot about a person.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
